Is Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had US$49.0m of debt, up from US$23.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$66.9m in cash, leading to a US$18.0m net cash position.

A Look At Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:CSSE Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had liabilities of US$50.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$108.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$66.9m in cash and US$48.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$43.6m.

Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a market capitalization of US$226.3m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 34%, to US$95m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$32m of cash and made a loss of US$47m. Given it only has net cash of US$18.0m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

