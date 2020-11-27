Is Chewy (CHWY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Chewy (CHWY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chewy is one of 175 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CHWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY's full-year earnings has moved 25.47% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CHWY has gained about 139.10% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 0.33% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chewy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CHWY belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.55% this year, meaning that CHWY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on CHWY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

