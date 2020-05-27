Is Chewy (CHWY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Chewy (CHWY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chewy is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CHWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY's full-year earnings has moved 28.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CHWY has returned 43.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 14.84% on average. This means that Chewy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CHWY belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.86% so far this year, so CHWY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to CHWY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

