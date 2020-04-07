Is Chewy (CHWY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Chewy (CHWY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chewy is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CHWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY's full-year earnings has moved 6.85% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CHWY has returned about 14.55% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -17.52% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Chewy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CHWY belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.27% so far this year, so CHWY is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track CHWY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

