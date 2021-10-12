Is Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Chesapeake Utilities's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Chesapeake Utilities had debt of US$681.4m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$732.2m over a year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Healthy Is Chesapeake Utilities' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CPK Debt to Equity History October 12th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Chesapeake Utilities had liabilities of US$322.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$908.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.01m and US$63.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.16b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Chesapeake Utilities has a market capitalization of US$2.22b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Chesapeake Utilities's debt is 3.4 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 6.0 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Also relevant is that Chesapeake Utilities has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 25% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chesapeake Utilities's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Chesapeake Utilities burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Chesapeake Utilities's struggle to convert EBIT to free cash flow had us second guessing its balance sheet strength, but the other data-points we considered were relatively redeeming. In particular, its EBIT growth rate was re-invigorating. We should also note that Gas Utilities industry companies like Chesapeake Utilities commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Chesapeake Utilities is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Chesapeake Utilities that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

