Is Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Chesapeake Energy (CHK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chesapeake Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chesapeake Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHK's full-year earnings has moved 27.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CHK has gained about 55.9% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 28.5%. This means that Chesapeake Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

EQT Corporation (EQT) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 111.2%.

Over the past three months, EQT Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chesapeake Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 46.8% this year, meaning that CHK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. EQT Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Chesapeake Energy and EQT Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





