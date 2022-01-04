Is Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chesapeake Energy (CHK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Chesapeake Energy is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chesapeake Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHK's full-year earnings has moved 42.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CHK has moved about 3.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Chesapeake Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Earthstone Energy (ESTE). The stock is up 5.3% year-to-date.

In Earthstone Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 123.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Chesapeake Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #123 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.7% so far this year, so CHK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Earthstone Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #180. The industry has moved +3.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Chesapeake Energy and Earthstone Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

