Is Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cheniere Energy (LNG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cheniere Energy is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG's full-year earnings has moved 40.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LNG has returned 41.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 40.1% on average. This means that Cheniere Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Civitas Resources (CIVI). The stock has returned 56.9% year-to-date.

In Civitas Resources' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cheniere Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 63.8% so far this year, so LNG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Civitas Resources is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Cheniere Energy and Civitas Resources as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

