Is Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG). CHMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.68, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.37. Over the past 52 weeks, CHMG's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.23 and as low as 8.37, with a median of 9.88.

Investors should also recognize that CHMG has a P/B ratio of 1.03. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.66. Over the past 12 months, CHMG's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CHMG has a P/S ratio of 2.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.08.

Finally, our model also underscores that CHMG has a P/CF ratio of 6.18. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.89. Within the past 12 months, CHMG's P/CF has been as high as 7.30 and as low as 6, with a median of 6.39.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Southeast value stock, take a look at First BanCorp. (FBP). FBP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of First BanCorp. currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83, and its PEG ratio is 0.97. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 10.37 and 0.78.

FBP's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.63 and as low as 8.28, with a median of 9.87. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.09, as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.28.

Additionally, First BanCorp. has a P/B ratio of 1.24 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.66. For FBP, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.60, as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.28 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Chemung Financial Corp and First BanCorp.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CHMG and FBP is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.