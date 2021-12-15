Is Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG). CHMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.86, which compares to its industry's average of 12.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CHMG's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.56 and as low as 8.95, with a median of 9.96.

Another notable valuation metric for CHMG is its P/B ratio of 1.01. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CHMG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.76. Over the past year, CHMG's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CHMG has a P/S ratio of 2.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.14.

Finally, our model also underscores that CHMG has a P/CF ratio of 6.16. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CHMG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.78. Over the past year, CHMG's P/CF has been as high as 8.29 and as low as 6.13, with a median of 6.67.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Chemung Financial Corp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CHMG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.