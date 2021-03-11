Is Chemung Financial (CHMG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Chemung Financial (CHMG). CHMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.22, which compares to its industry's average of 12.42. Over the past year, CHMG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.17 and as low as 6.77, with a median of 10.31.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CHMG has a P/S ratio of 2.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.05.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CHMG has a P/CF ratio of 8.27. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CHMG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11. Over the past year, CHMG's P/CF has been as high as 8.48 and as low as 5.38, with a median of 6.81.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Chemung Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CHMG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

