Is Chemours (CC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Chemours (CC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.70, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.47. CC's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.91 and as low as 2.48, with a median of 9.27, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CC has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Chemours's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

