Is Chemours (CC) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Chemours (CC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Chemours is one of 238 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chemours is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CC has returned about 2.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -11.2%. This means that Chemours is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

SQM (SQM) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 109.3%.

Over the past three months, SQM's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chemours belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.8% so far this year, meaning that CC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, SQM belongs to the Fertilizers industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved +32.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Chemours and SQM. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.