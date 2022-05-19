Is Chemours (CC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Chemours (CC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.83, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.35. Over the past year, CC's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.76 and as low as 5.02, with a median of 7.67.

CC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CC's industry has an average PEG of 0.69 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CC's PEG has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.30.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CC has a P/CF ratio of 6.59. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.17. Over the past 52 weeks, CC's P/CF has been as high as 11.69 and as low as 4.13, with a median of 7.31.

If you're looking for another solid Chemical - Diversified value stock, take a look at Methanex (MEOH). MEOH is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Methanex also has a P/B ratio of 1.62 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.16. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.15, as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.74.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Chemours and Methanex's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CC and MEOH is an impressive value stock right now.

