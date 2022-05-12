Is Chemours (CC) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put The Chemours Company CC stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Chemours has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 8.11, as you can see in the chart below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 18.89. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Chemours’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint (which is 8.45) over the past five years. Moreover, the current level stands well below the highs for the stock, suggesting that it can be a solid entry point.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Basic Materials sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 7.46. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We should also point out that Chemours has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 7.21, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Chemours stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Chemours has a P/S ratio of about 0.94. This is a bit lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 1.14x right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Chemours currently has a Value Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Chemours a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for Chemours is just 1.2, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 5.1. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Clearly, CC is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Chemours might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of D and a Momentum Score of A. This gives CC a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of C. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been robust at best. The current quarter has seen three estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the full year estimate has seen three up and none down in the same time period.



This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 16.4% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increased by 15.3%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

This bullish trend is why the stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and why we are expecting outperformance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Chemours is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a sluggish industry rank (among Bottom 41% of more than 250 industries), it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. Yet, over the past two years, the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, it might pay for value investors to delve deeper into the company’s prospects, as fundamentals indicate that this stock could be a compelling pick.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.