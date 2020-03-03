Is Chemed (CHE) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Chemed (CHE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CHE and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Chemed is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 899 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CHE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHE's full-year earnings has moved 4.88% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CHE has moved about 2.46% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.95% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chemed is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CHE belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.75% so far this year, so CHE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CHE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

