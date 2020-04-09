Is Chemed (CHE) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Chemed (CHE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CHE and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Chemed is one of 895 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CHE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHE's full-year earnings has moved 4.24% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CHE has returned 1.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -9.95% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Chemed is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CHE belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.10% so far this year, so CHE is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CHE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

