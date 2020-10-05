Is Chegg (CHGG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Chegg (CHGG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chegg is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 614 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CHGG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHGG's full-year earnings has moved 8.01% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CHGG has gained about 91.43% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.95%. This means that Chegg is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CHGG belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 78.66% so far this year, so CHGG is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CHGG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

