Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for which the growth story is actually over or nearing its end could lead to significant loss.

However, it's pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

Here are three of the most important factors that make the stock of this distributor of specialty food products a great growth pick right now.

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Chefs' Warehouse is 8.9%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 3100% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 3.2%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Growth investors often overlook asset utilization ratio, also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio, but it is an important feature of a real growth stock. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Chefs' Warehouse has an S/TA ratio of 2.09, which means that the company gets $2.09 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.82, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

While the level of efficiency in generating sales matters a lot, so does the sales growth of a company. And Chefs' Warehouse looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 40.7% this year versus the industry average of 3.2%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for Chefs' Warehouse have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 10.7% over the past month.

Bottom Line

Chefs' Warehouse has not only earned a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.

This combination positions Chefs' Warehouse well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

This combination positions Chefs' Warehouse well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)



