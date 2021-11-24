Is Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cheesecake Factory's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Cheesecake Factory had debt of US$465.5m, up from US$376.0m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$131.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$334.5m.

How Strong Is Cheesecake Factory's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CAKE Debt to Equity History November 24th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cheesecake Factory had liabilities of US$557.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.84b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$131.0m in cash and US$106.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.16b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.17b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Cheesecake Factory's net debt of 1.8 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 8.7 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. We also note that Cheesecake Factory improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$94m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cheesecake Factory can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. During the last year, Cheesecake Factory generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 99% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

On our analysis Cheesecake Factory's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its level of total liabilities makes us a little nervous about its debt. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Cheesecake Factory's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Cheesecake Factory has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

