Is Charging Infrastructure A Bottleneck To Tesla's Growth?

TeslaâsÂ (NASDAQ: TSLA) network of Superchargers enables Tesla drivers to recharge their cars in as little as an hour, reducing range anxiety and improving the experience of owning a Tesla. Below, we take a look at how Teslaâs supercharger network is expanding and compare its growth with the companyâs cumulative deliveries and rival charging networks.

View our dashboard analysis onÂ A Closer Look At Teslaâs Charging Infrastructure

Teslaâs Supercharger Network Is Growing, But Not Quickly Enough

Teslaâs Supercharger network has grown from around 1,200 stations in Q1â18 to over 2035 stations as of Q2â20. The number of Supercharger connectors, which indicate the number of vehicles that can be charged simultaneously, has expanded from 9.3k to 18k over the same period. The number of Supercharger connectors per Supercharger location has expanded modestly from 7.7 to 8.9 over the period. However, with the launch of the Model 3 and Model Y, and Teslaâs rapid production scale-up, the number of Teslas on the road is outpacing the growth of its Supercharger network. As Teslaâs Cumulative deliveries have grown from 320k in Q1â19 to 1.1 million in Q2â20, this means that the number of Vehicles per Connector has grown from under 35 in early 2018 to about 60 presently. Tesla owners can still use third-party networks (which may require adapters) although the speed and experience are unlikely to be the same as using Teslaâs own supercharging.

How Does Teslaâs Network Of Chargers Compare With Rivals?

Tesla is still ahead of its rivals when it comes to fast charging â with a total of over 9,600 supercharger points in North America. In comparison, ChargePoint, an independent network of EV chargers, has about 2,020 DC fast charging points while Volkswagenâs Electrify America network has about 2,000 points.Â However, Teslaâs overall network, which includes fast chargers and slower Level 2 chargers stands at about 20k in North America. This is well behind ChargePoint which has close to 35k charging connectors.

Further Buildouts, Battery Improvements Could Help Tesla Address A Shortfall

However, there are a couple of ways Tesla could address a potential congestion issue. The first and most obvious solution would be to build out more Superchargers. Tesla now has adequate capital to do so, holding about $9 billion in cash as of the most recent quarter. In addition to this,Â Tesla will likely count on improving the range of its new cars to reduce their dependence on chargers. Tesla can do this via more compact and cost-efficient batteries or other drivetrain improvements. For example, during its battery day event, the company said that its new âtablessâ batteries could enhance range by 16%. See our interactive analysis How Teslaâs Battery Costs Impact Its Gross MarginsÂ for a detailed look at the economics behind Teslaâs batteries.

What if youâre looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Hereâs aÂ high-quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 50% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See allÂ Trefis Price EstimatesÂ andÂ DownloadÂ Trefis DataÂ here

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How Itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.