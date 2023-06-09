Is ChargePoint a Screaming Buy After Ford-Tesla Charging Deal? Not So Fast

Auto giants and, increasingly, competitors Ford (NYSE: F) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) surprised us with a deal that will give Ford EV owners access to Tesla's Supercharger network next year. Is this bullish for ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT)? It points toward an accelerated need for charging stations and services and indicates legacy automakers don't want to build them. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why this deal doesn't look bullish for ChargePoint and why it could struggle to grow profitably.

