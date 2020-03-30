Is Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA). CHRA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.19. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.39. CHRA's Forward P/E has been as high as 715.40 and as low as -1,275.91, with a median of 10.17, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CHRA has a P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.67. Within the past 52 weeks, CHRA's P/B has been as high as 2.38 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 1.11.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Charah Solutions, Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CHRA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

