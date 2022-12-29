Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ChampionX (CHX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ChampionX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHX's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CHX has moved about 38.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -22.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, ChampionX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Comfort Systems (FIX). The stock is up 16.6% year-to-date.

In Comfort Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ChampionX belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.7% this year, meaning that CHX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Comfort Systems, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved -21.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on ChampionX and Comfort Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.