Is CGM Focus Fund (CGMFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Large Cap Blend fund category, make sure to pass over CGM Focus Fund (CGMFX). CGMFX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

CGMFX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, an area that boasts an array of many possible options. Large Cap Blend mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a " buy and hold " mindset. Blended funds mix large, established companies into their holdings, which gives investors exposure to both value and growth at the same time.

History of Fund/Manager

CGM is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of CGMFX. Since CGM Focus Fund made its debut in September of 1997, CGMFX has garnered more than $281.96 million in assets. The fund's current manager, Ken Heebner, has been in charge of the fund since September of 1997.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of -6.77%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of -18.81%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, CGMFX's standard deviation comes in at 26.15%, compared to the category average of 18.18%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 23.67% compared to the category average of 15.07%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.04, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -15.44. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, CGMFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.40% compared to the category average of 0.97%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, CGMFX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, CGM Focus Fund ( CGMFX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, CGM Focus Fund ( CGMFX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

