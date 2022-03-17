Is CF Bankshares (CFBK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CF Bankshares (CFBK). CFBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.47, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.87. CFBK's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.97 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 7.62, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CFBK has a P/B ratio of 0.89. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.82. Within the past 52 weeks, CFBK's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CFBK has a P/S ratio of 1.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.95.

Finally, our model also underscores that CFBK has a P/CF ratio of 8.37. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CFBK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.66. CFBK's P/CF has been as high as 9.03 and as low as 3.76, with a median of 5.19, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CF Bankshares is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CFBK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

