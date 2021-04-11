Is Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cerus's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Cerus had US$48.1m of debt, up from US$44.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$133.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$85.5m net cash.

A Look At Cerus' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:CERS Debt to Equity History April 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cerus had liabilities of US$60.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$57.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$133.6m as well as receivables valued at US$23.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$39.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Cerus has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Cerus boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cerus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Cerus reported revenue of US$92m, which is a gain of 23%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Cerus?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Cerus had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$42m of cash and made a loss of US$60m. However, it has net cash of US$85.5m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Cerus may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cerus that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

