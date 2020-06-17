Is Cerus (CERS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Cerus (CERS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cerus is one of 887 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CERS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CERS's full-year earnings has moved 5.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CERS has moved about 48.58% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.63%. This shows that Cerus is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CERS belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 81 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.63% so far this year, so CERS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CERS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.