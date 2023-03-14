Is Certara (CERT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Certara, Inc. (CERT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Certara, Inc. is one of 1167 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Certara, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CERT's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CERT has returned about 26.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -6.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Certara, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Compugen (CGEN). The stock is up 2% year-to-date.

For Compugen, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Certara, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 553 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.8% so far this year, so CERT is performing better in this area. Compugen is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Certara, Inc. and Compugen. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Certara, Inc. (CERT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.