Is Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ceridian HCM Holding Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Ceridian HCM Holding had US$1.12b of debt, up from US$955.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$378.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$741.4m.

How Healthy Is Ceridian HCM Holding's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CDAY Debt to Equity History January 1st 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ceridian HCM Holding had liabilities of US$5.55b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.22b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$378.8m in cash and US$116.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.28b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Ceridian HCM Holding has a huge market capitalization of US$15.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ceridian HCM Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Ceridian HCM Holding wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 15%, to US$965m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Ceridian HCM Holding had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$26m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$90m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Ceridian HCM Holding has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

