Is Century Communities (CCS) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Century Communities (CCS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Century Communities is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS's full-year earnings has moved 40.89% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CCS has gained about 69.78% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 25.45% on average. This shows that Century Communities is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CCS belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.32% this year, meaning that CCS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to CCS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

