Is Century Communities (CCS) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Century Communities (CCS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Century Communities is one of 99 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Century Communities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS' full-year earnings has moved 33% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CCS has returned 44.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 30.4% on average. This means that Century Communities is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cemex (CX) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 101%.

In Cemex's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Century Communities is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.2% so far this year, so CCS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cemex, however, belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +36.7% so far this year.

Century Communities and Cemex could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

