Is Century Communities (CCS) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Century Communities (CCS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Century Communities is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS's full-year earnings has moved 40.89% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CCS has returned 86.39% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 23.06%. This means that Century Communities is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CCS belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.90% so far this year, meaning that CCS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on CCS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.