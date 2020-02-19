Is Century Communities (CCS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Century Communities (CCS). CCS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.16. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.32. Over the past year, CCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.90 and as low as 5.95, with a median of 6.76.

We should also highlight that CCS has a P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.38. CCS's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.92, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CCS has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Century Communities is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CCS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

