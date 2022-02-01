Is Centrica PLC (CPYYY) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Centrica PLC (CPYYY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Centrica PLC is one of 111 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Centrica PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPYYY's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CPYYY has gained about 0.5% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of -2.1%. As we can see, Centrica PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Atmos Energy (ATO) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.3%.

In Atmos Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Centrica PLC belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that CPYYY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Atmos Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Centrica PLC and Atmos Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

