Is Centrica (CPYYY) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Centrica PLC (CPYYY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Centrica PLC is one of 104 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Centrica PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPYYY's full-year earnings has moved 20.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CPYYY has moved about 19.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of -1.5%. This means that Centrica PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY). The stock is up 10.1% year-to-date.

For Deutsche Telekom AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Centrica PLC belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.3% so far this year, so CPYYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Deutsche Telekom AG, however, belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved -12.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Centrica PLC and Deutsche Telekom AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

