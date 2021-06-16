Is Central Garden & Pet Company's (NASDAQ:CENT) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Central Garden & Pet's (NASDAQ:CENT) stock is up by 6.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Central Garden & Pet's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Central Garden & Pet is:

14% = US$162m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Central Garden & Pet's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Central Garden & Pet seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 23% does temper our expectations. However, the moderate 18% net income growth seen by Central Garden & Pet over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Central Garden & Pet's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:CENT Past Earnings Growth June 16th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Central Garden & Pet fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Central Garden & Pet Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Central Garden & Pet's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

