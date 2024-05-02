Is Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Central Garden (CENTA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Central Garden is one of 286 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Central Garden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENTA's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CENTA has gained about 1.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Central Garden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 101.8%.

For CuriosityStream Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 75% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Central Garden belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.4% so far this year, so CENTA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, CuriosityStream Inc. falls under the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #171. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Central Garden and CuriosityStream Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.