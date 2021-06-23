Is Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Centogene Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Centogene had debt of €4.30m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from €4.62m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €45.2m in cash, so it actually has €40.9m net cash.

How Healthy Is Centogene's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CNTG Debt to Equity History June 23rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Centogene had liabilities of €56.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of €26.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €45.2m as well as receivables valued at €31.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €5.34m.

Given Centogene has a market capitalization of €187.4m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Centogene also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Centogene's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Centogene wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 261%, to €181m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Centogene?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Centogene lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through €5.1m of cash and made a loss of €18m. But at least it has €40.9m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Importantly, Centogene's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Centogene is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

