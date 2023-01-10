Is Centerra Gold (CGAU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Centerra Gold (CGAU). CGAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.18. Over the past year, CGAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.67 and as low as -90.30, with a median of 11.07.

Investors should also recognize that CGAU has a P/B ratio of 0.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.17. Over the past 12 months, CGAU's P/B has been as high as 1.52 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.88.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CGAU has a P/S ratio of 1.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.96.

Finally, we should also recognize that CGAU has a P/CF ratio of 3.15. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CGAU's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.93. Within the past 12 months, CGAU's P/CF has been as high as 3.58 and as low as -12.11, with a median of 2.17.

Investors could also keep in mind New Gold (NGD), an Mining - Gold stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of New Gold are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 21.80 and a PEG ratio of 4.36 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 22.18 and 4.94, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, NGD's P/E has been as high as 30.40, as low as -15.29, with a median of 10.27, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 6.08, as low as -3.06, with a median of 2.05.

Additionally, New Gold has a P/B ratio of 0.73 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.17. For NGD, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.43, as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.76 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Centerra Gold and New Gold strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CGAU and NGD look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

