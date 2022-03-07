Is Centennial Resource (CDEV) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Centennial Resource (CDEV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Centennial Resource is one of 255 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Centennial Resource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDEV's full-year earnings has moved 19.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CDEV has moved about 43.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 21.8% on average. This means that Centennial Resource is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Crescent Point Energy (CPG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.1%.

The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy's current year EPS has increased 63.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Centennial Resource belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34% this year, meaning that CDEV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Crescent Point Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #41. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +39.5%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Centennial Resource and Crescent Point Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.