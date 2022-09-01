Is Centene (CNC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Centene (CNC). CNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.34. Over the past 52 weeks, CNC's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.12 and as low as 10.79, with a median of 14.42.

CNC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CNC's industry has an average PEG of 1.40 right now. Over the last 12 months, CNC's PEG has been as high as 1.38 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.12.

We should also highlight that CNC has a P/B ratio of 2. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.73. Within the past 52 weeks, CNC's P/B has been as high as 2.13 and as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.77.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CNC has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.68.

Finally, investors should note that CNC has a P/CF ratio of 15.63. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.82. Over the past year, CNC's P/CF has been as high as 22.99 and as low as 14.50, with a median of 17.03.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Centene is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CNC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



