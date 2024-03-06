Is Centamin (CELTF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Centamin (CELTF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Centamin is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Centamin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELTF's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CELTF has gained about 3% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -5%. As we can see, Centamin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Denison Mine (DNN). The stock is up 1.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Denison Mine's current year EPS has increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Centamin belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 56 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14% so far this year, meaning that CELTF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Denison Mine is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Centamin and Denison Mine. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Centamin (CELTF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.