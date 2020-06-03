Is CENTAMIN (CELTF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of CENTAMIN (CELTF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CENTAMIN is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CELTF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELTF's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CELTF has returned about 20% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 7.89% on average. This means that CENTAMIN is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CELTF belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.49% so far this year, meaning that CELTF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to CELTF as it looks to continue its solid performance.

