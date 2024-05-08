Is Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Cenovus Energy (CVE). CVE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that CVE has a P/B ratio of 1.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.80. Over the past year, CVE's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.63.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CVE has a P/S ratio of 0.97. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CVE has a P/CF ratio of 5.58. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CVE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.59. Over the past 52 weeks, CVE's P/CF has been as high as 6.36 and as low as 3.83, with a median of 5.16.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cenovus Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CVE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

