Is Cemex (CX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cemex (CX). CX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.46. Over the past year, CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.10 and as low as 7.17, with a median of 10.29.

We also note that CX holds a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.59. CX's PEG has been as high as 0.75 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.59, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CX has a P/S ratio of 0.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.58.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cemex is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

