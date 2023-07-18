Is Cemex (CX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Cemex (CX). CX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.74, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.42. Over the past year, CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.40 and as low as 4.92, with a median of 7.62.

Investors should also note that CX holds a PEG ratio of 0.78. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CX's industry has an average PEG of 1.53 right now. CX's PEG has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.53, all within the past year.

Another great Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates stock you could consider is HEIDELBERG MATL (HDELY), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of HEIDELBERG MATL are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.61 and a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 20.42 and 1.53, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, HDELY's P/E has been as high as 8.51, as low as 4.68, with a median of 7.20, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.86, as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.39.

HEIDELBERG MATL sports a P/B ratio of 0.84 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.78. In the past 52 weeks, HDELY's P/B has been as high as 0.85, as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.66.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cemex and HEIDELBERG MATL are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CX and HDELY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.