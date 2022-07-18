Is Cemex (CX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Cemex (CX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.34, which compares to its industry's average of 14.08. CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.48 and as low as 4.93, with a median of 8.09, all within the past year.

CX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.44. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.13. Within the past year, CX's PEG has been as high as 0.81 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.45.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cemex's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CX is an impressive value stock right now.

