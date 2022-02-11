Is Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Celularity, Inc. (CELU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Celularity, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celularity, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELU's full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CELU has returned 2.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 7.6%. This shows that Celularity, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.5%.

For AmerisourceBergen, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Celularity, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 540 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.9% so far this year, meaning that CELU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, AmerisourceBergen falls under the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Celularity, Inc. and AmerisourceBergen as they could maintain their solid performance.

