Is Celsius (CELH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 22% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 55.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -7.2%. As we can see, Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 105.7%.

The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty's current year EPS has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.1% so far this year, so CELH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, e.l.f. Beauty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #213. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -35.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.